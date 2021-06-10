Dejah Mulipola on playing for Mike Candrea, when she knew he was done and what the WCWS was like

A: “I was back in quarantine in California (last summer), and the Olympic tour had just been postponed, and Coach Candrea was just telling me, ‘I’m going to do everything in my power to get you back. This was supposed to be my last year (at UA)’, speaking as in when I was on the Olympic tour. (Candrea said) ‘Now that I’m going to come back for another year, I want you to be able to finish with your class and I want you to finish with me.' So I was one of the first players to know that he was going to retire and I kind of kept that as a secret because he didn’t want that out in the media. He didn’t want the (other) girls to know; he didn’t want to add extra pressure on us. That was one of the reasons I was excited to come back, and I made it very personal this year to try to get him back to the World Series.”