OKLAHOMA CITY — In the opening game of the Women’s College World Series, third-seeded Washington and No. 6 Arizona provided a pitcher’s duel that extended into extra innings.
Ultimately, the Wildcats proved victorious.
A Dejah Mulipola home run to center field handed Arizona the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning, and the Wildcats beat Washington 3-1 on Thursday morning to advance in the winners bracket. The Wildcats will play the winner of the UCLA-Minnesota game at 4 p.m. Friday.
Arizona, playing in its first WCWS since 2010, needed a few innings to get going at the plate.
The Wildcats pounced in the sixth inning, taking a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Jessie Harper — her NCAA-best 29th homer of the year. Washington responded:
On the first pitch of the bottom half of the inning, Sami Reynolds launched a solo blast of her own. The Huskies threatened to take the lead when Taryn Atlee doubled to left field, but was left stranded.
Arizona put two runners on base to lead off the seventh, after Rylee Pierce was hit by a pitch and Reyna Carranco singled. But both Carranco and Jenna Kean, who entered to pinch run for Pierce, were stranded on base. Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo struck out Hanah Bowen and Hannah Martinez and then got Tamara Statman to ground out, ending the threat.
Washington managed to get two runners on base with one out in the bottom half, but an acrobatic catch by Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza in center field and a groundout by Reynolds got McQuillin out of the jam.
Pitching in the biggest game of her life, McQuillin — Arizona's left-handed ace — was nothing short of stellar. In eight innings, she allowed one earned run on six hits and struck out seven while walking two. Alvelo was nearly as good, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out 11 and walking just one. Malia Martinez was the only Wildcat to get multiple hits off Alvelo; she finished 2 for 4 with a run scored, improving her batting average to .342.