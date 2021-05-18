Denham, Lopez reflect on winding paths to Tucson as they prepare final postseason

“Honestly, if I could tell myself something that I wish I knew back then it would be to ‘chase your dreams and the sky is the limit. Your hard work and dedication will give you everything you need to be successful.’”

Lopez’s journey from Southern California was a little different. For three years, she was at the apex of the college softball world with Oklahoma. She compiled a 51-2 record and a 1.61 ERA, pitching in both the 2017 WCWS Championship Series win over Florida and the 2019 loss to UCLA.

As the 11-seed Wildcats (36-13, 12-10) prepare for the postseason, starting with this weekend’s NCAA regional featuring UMBC, Villanova and Ole Miss, both of their experiences will prove invaluable. They've also provided a chance to reflect on why each chose Arizona and what they learned from making their first college recruitment decision.

“I didn’t really know myself as a 14-year-old,” Lopez said. “I have a sister that’s the same age, 14, to think about her making that decision is insane.

“(I would say) to just take the chance to sit and figure out what I wanted, versus what I felt everyone else wanted. That’s not the situation that I’m dealing with, but just in general, if I could go and give advice to anyone who is 14 years old, not just myself.”