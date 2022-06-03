Erika Barnes on the transition from Mike Candrea to Catlin Lowe, sharing softball with her kids

Erika Barnes has seen it all when it comes to the Arizona softball program.

She was part of the action as a player from 1998-2001, playing in four Women’s College World Series and winning one national championship. As a UA administrator, she has watched her alma mater up close.

Barnes watched as her former coach, Mike Candrea, won two more titles after her tenure as a player was over, produce numerous All-Americans and become the fastest in history to 1,600 wins.

And Barnes — the UA’s executive senior associate athletic director — has had a front-row seat as another ex-Wildcats player, Caitlin Lowe, led the team to the Women’s College World Series in her first season in charge.

The Star talked to Barnes about Arizona’s postseason run, Lowe’s coaching job, what’s special about this year’s team and what it’s like having her children, Tillie and Blake, along for the trip to Oklahoma City. The conversation has been slightly edited.

You’ve known Caitlin for a long time. What do you think made her the right person for this moment?

A: “I’ve seen her growth over her career and seen her develop into the coach she is. You always hear the line, just because they’re an incredible athlete doesn’t mean that can translate necessarily to being a good coach. But, I think she’s always been very smart — a smart player, organized, prepared, and obviously she’s fiercely competitive. As she moved (on) from her Olympic and professional experience and then came back as the director of operations and just being under Coach Candrea’s leadership, I think that gave her an opportunity to develop and in a pace that that gave that natural time to grow and understand. … She works great with our hitters — she has an area of expertise similar to Coach. They see that side of the game really well. I think she’s prepared. Her demeanor is quiet, yet strong. She leads by example. And when she does speak, you listen. That’s very similar to Coach. They’ve got a lot of (the same) traits, but she’s definitely customized it and put it into her own way.”

How has she been able to take this team from its struggles to find its footing to one of the eight teams in the WCWS?

A: “I think that quiet demeanor, yet (she is) competitive, is really good because she’s not showing a whole lot of emotion. Of course, this was as you know, an emotional season for all of us. But again, she didn’t let her emotions control her. They stick to the gameplan. They stick to every pitch. They focus on what they need to improve on — just the strategy. You take the emotional piece out of it and just think about what you need to do. Controlling the controllables, as Candrea would say. I think putting that together and never letting it get out of control emotionally through those bumps … gave the team the confidence that they deserve to be there and are going to play well if they play well together, pitch by pitch.”

How unique is it that you played for Candrea, are friends with Caitlin and are now her boss as the women’s sports administrator?

A: “You know, the fact that Coach Candrea introduced me as his boss to people, you get used to it. It’s a business relationship and a personal relationship. … Being the senior woman administrator liaison for the Pac-12 softball coaches, it’s really neat to see how many of these women — and Caitlin is obviously at the top of that list — I’ve known, watched played, seen played, played against. It’s exciting to see how these women have grown into making this part of their careers. And how they’ve translated that competitiveness as players to being coaches and women leaders.”

In your nearly 25 years of watching Arizona softball, how is this team unique or different from what you’ve seen in the past?

A: “Jennie Finch and I were talking about that before our game (on Thursday). We had a lot of 2-1, 3-2 games when we were playing. Really manufacturing one run was the goal. You get the first runner on, you short game them over, you hit one in the gap. You try to make that happen. And if you get the home run, great. Now, the bats are great. The ball flies. I think fundamentals of hitting have really improved and I credit Coach Candrea and a lot of others that have created that blueprint. (The) short game has changed that strategy. And it’s amazing. I mean, the game is really fun. We used to have records broken in steals and hits. Now, we’re talking about records broken about home runs. That’s a little bit of the way that the game has changed. You’ve got to credit to these athletes who are so athletic, they’re strong.”

What do you think people will remember about this team years from now?

A: “They will remember this is the special team that transitioned from Candrea to Caitlin Lowe. I think one of the things that this team knew was that they still are playing the fundamentals in the game they love and with confidence. … I think people are going to remember that this is Arizona softball. The tradition continues. They want to win and they’re fiercely competitive.”

You posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of your daughter, Tillie, getting game ready with UA softball player Amber Toven. What is it like to bring your kids with you to the WCWS?

A: “To have them out here for the World Series and really experience it, it’s just really cool. While I was with the team earlier in the day (Thursday), they actually went with some friends and former (UA) teammate Katie Swan Milo to the UCLA game earlier in the day, and I just love the fact that they just want to be at the ballpark. It’s not just for our game, right? I just love that they love the sport. They know the players’ names. They are 6 (Blake) and 8 (Tillie), and they’re really trying to understand the game, too. And so that … just be still my heart. I just love having that conversation about balls and strikes and the double plays. They are all right in it and cheering on their Wildcats. It’s great.”

Does Tillie play softball?

A: “She’s playing. They love playing. Caitlin Lowe’s daughter is actually on the team, too. It’s been really fun for us. Dave Lowe has been helping. Chrissy Gil Alexander’s been helping. Katie Swan Milo runs the team. They are teaching them young how to play positively, learn the fundamentals and having fun with their teammates.”

Does Tillie play first base, just like you did?

A: “She does. She’s playing everything right now. She loves first base, but she’s catching she’s pitching. She’s playing it all right now. So that’s what’s important.”

What’s her biggest strength as a player?

Barnes: “Hitting. She has a great swing. It’s natural. I was talking to Coach Candrea about it. I actually showed him a video. He’s like, ‘You need to keep that video because you need to share with her later. As you know, sometimes as you get older instruction and changing your swing gets in the way and sometimes you need to just default back to your natural swing.’ So that’s what I’m going to do.”

What’s it like sitting in the stands at the WCWS with your Arizona softball family — especially Coach Candrea?

A: “We flew out here together and this was the first for everything. He brought his clubs for the first time. We said, ‘This is the first time in 36 years that you’ve actually brought your golf clubs to the College World Series.’ He has been ready for this, but he’s been really, really thoughtful of being around the team, but then not being around the team at certain times. Now, he’s able to go to dinners with alumni where he was game-focused here when he was coaching. I think he’s relishing in being that observer and supporter in the stands. It gives him the opportunity to connect with (former players) and remember the good times and appreciate all the memories that he’s had here. I think he’s a proud papa of this coaching staff and this team.”

It’s been five years since you were the UA’s interim athletic director. What do you remember about that time, and how did you grow professionally from that experience?

A: “It’s interesting that the last five years so much has happened in our industry. You look around, from NIL to the transfer portal, forecasts of attendance … and now the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The landscape has changed so much. But it’s given me the opportunity to kind of look more globally at what is best for us long term. There’s so much that can be short-term decision-making based on wins or losses or the competition or sub-performance of that particular year. I think looking long term, knowing that the landscape is continually changing. Change is the only constant. It’s prepared me to keep improving as an administrator.”

