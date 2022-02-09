Even with changes, Wildcats enter 2022 season with high expectations

The Wildcats will play 19 of their first 24 games at home. It’s a change from the last two seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic threw the softball world into chaos in 2020, and the WCWS was not played. Seniors were given an extra year of eligibility, and so Arizona’s stars, led by All-Americans Jessie Harper and Mulipola, came back for another run. There were no fall exhibitions in 2020, premier 2021 nonconference tournaments were canceled due to the pandemic, and the Wildcats’ season-opening tournament in Austin fell victim to a snowstorm.

Last year’s first bonding experience came on a hastily-organized weeklong bus tour of Florida. The Wildcats went just 4-3.

“We don’t enjoy losing,” Bowen said. “But to be honest, when you lose, you get so down on yourself, but you have to bring each other up. That’s what made us strong and made us believe we could count on each other.”

Meoño remembers the four-hour trek from Orlando to Tallahassee following a crushing 2-1 defeat to then-No. 25 Central Florida.