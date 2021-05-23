Ex-Cat Danielle O'Toole returns to Hillenbrand to cheer on Wildcats

A: “I think it seems better now than when we played. We shouldn’t have lost (in the Super Regionals to Baylor). Honestly, every day, sometimes I'll turn on the TV or I see Twitter and I think like, man, we should not have lost. I see that 2007 (Pac-12 championship flag) up there (on the press box) and I think we could have done it. We should have done it. Everybody here knows that. Everybody here thinks that. Imagine being that person, that was sad. On the other end of it, now that I look back, we were really freaking good. We were so talented. We were great people. I had people in the dugout, who never played supporting all of us on the field. You don't really get that very often.

“We were good. I definitely tell all my kids now — any of my younger kids or any of my college kids (that I coach) or anybody that asks — that there is more after. Just because you don't make it or just because you lose, like there's more you're going to go through in life. I’m looking forward to being a mom in a couple of years. That's going to take priority over anything I've ever done. Because being a mom is what I've always wanted. There's so much more in life than this. It is such an important milestone. It's such an important book — it's not even a chapter, the whole book. It's just … this makes you who you are. That man down there (coach Mike Candrea) makes you who you are.”