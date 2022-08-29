 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Ex-Cats Dejah Mulipola, Alyssa Denham finish at top of Athletes Unlimited softball standings

Arizona catcher Dejah Mulipola, 8, hits the ball during their NCAA regional rematch game against Ole Miss at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, 1700 E. 2nd St., Tucson, Ariz., May 22, 2021. Arizona won 12-6 against Ole Miss.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Dejah Mulipola is the 2022 Athletes Unlimited softball champion.

The former University of Arizona star scored 1,782 points to claim the individual title in a 60-player field. The winner was determined during a 30-game season at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.

Mulipola, a silver medalist for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, considers it one of her greatest accomplishments as a softball player.

“I definitely say top three, just because the women in this league are the best of the best,” the California native said. "It’s a challenging league.”

It was the closest race in three years of Athletes Unlimited softball. The top 10 players were separated by just 288 points heading into the final weekend.

Mulipola fell behind former UA Wildcat Alyssa Denham in the standings heading into the final game but responded by going 2 for 2 with a triple, a home run and two walks.

People are also reading…

“I was like, you know, I could either pout about it or I could be optimistic and be like, ‘I have no pressure on my back now. I can play freely.’” she said.

Arizona pitcher Alyssa Denham (22) throws a pitch during Arizona's 6-1 win over Indiana at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, in Tucson, Ariz. on March 8, 2020.

For the season, Mulipola led the league with a .432 batting average and 19 RBIs and tied the Athletes Unlimited championship season record with nine home runs. The catcher hit seven homers in her final nine contests to become the first non-pitcher to win the championship.

Denham finished second, and Haylie McCleney and Sahvanna Jaquish rounded out the top four.

Both Mulipola and Denham played their last season for UA in 2021.

Mulipola joins Cat Osterman and Aleshia Ocasio as champions. Osterman won the inaugural title in 2020, then retired after finishing fifth last season. Ocasio finished 16th this season.

Mulipola finished third in the Athletes Unlimited AUX season earlier this year behind winner Danielle O’Toole — also a former Wildcat — and Rachel Garcia.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News