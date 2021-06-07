Ex-Cats say Mike Candrea was 'a constant presence' and 'that person you want to make proud'

Amy Chellevold Hillenbrand talked Monday about a man who was her coach, boss — and a member of her wedding party. Hillenbrand served on Candrea’s staff for a number of years after winning three national titles under him as a player.

“It’s hard for everybody, but it's also positive for Coach Candrea and his family. We borrowed him for so many years from them,” Hillenbrand said. “He’s been so dedicated to so many people and they deserve to have it back now. He looked after all of us like we were his own and he had a hand in raising each and every one of us and not one of us was the same. He helped to mold us into who we are and our parents could be happy because they entrusted him with our care. His personal touch he put into every one of our lives. It wasn't just going to a program, playing and leaving. You became part of the family. It stays with you.”

Bauer will always remember a heart-to-heart conversation she had with Candrea at the end of her sophomore year. Sitting in an airport, the two talked about how she wasn’t performing well on the field or in the classroom.