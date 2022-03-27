Ex-Wildcat Marissa Schuld tosses perfect game as ASU completes dominating sweep of Arizona

“It definitely felt good, for sure,” Schuld said. “That’ll go in the books. And for my teammates to have my back like they did, making those great plays at the end — that felt good.”

For Arizona coach Caitlin Lowe, it didn’t matter who the Sun Devils put in the circle — she saw the game slip away “from the get go” from her batters.

At the end of the day, her team just didn’t bring what they needed, Lowe said.

“I don’t think, honestly, it could have mattered who was on the mound, I think we were grinding ourselves at the plate and just putting too much pressure,” Lowe said. “... We were just not in the right place mentally.”

With a six-game losing streak to start conference play and No. 9 Washington coming to Tucson next weekend, the games could start to feel daunting to the UA players. The Wildcats were outscored 15-0 at UCLA last weekend and 28-2 this weekend against ASU.

But Lowe said there’s a silver lining — there’s still plenty of games left to play. If this were the end of the season, it would be a completely different story. However, UA has 22 regular-season games left — 18 of them against Pac-12 teams — to try to right the ship.