Ex-Wildcat Tamara Statman's new book about student-athletes the 'Real Deal'

A: “I would describe it as tidbits mixed in with how you can make yourself successful after being a student-athlete. It’s not a tell-all book; there are definitely things that I don’t think I’d want to write in a book and have all that dirty laundry just kind of out there. But when I did research for this book, I realized that there are no books on the student-athlete experience; It’s all about mental toughness or recruiting, and there’s nothing available for people being interested in being a student-athlete or want to know what it’s like so I was like, ‘Hey, I did that. There are millions and millions of high school student-athletes that I’m sure would love to know what it’s like.’ It’s a quick read, which I think is good for high schoolers, because I know when I was in high school, some people would hand me ‘The Mind of a Champion’ and it’s a pretty thick book; I read only the first 10 pages. I’ll read it soon, because I think it’ll mean a lot more to me now that I’m older.”