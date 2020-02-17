Facing USA, Mulipola gives Arizona freshman catcher unique chance to learn

Arizona catcher Izzy Pacho bore the brunt of a demanding five-game opening weekend in Tempe, but the chance for freshman Sharlize Palacios to watch and learn, while nursing a hand injury, could prove invaluable.
After all, that’s what this year was supposed to be about.
Dejah Mulipola, Arizona’s top catcher for the last three years, is one of the nation’s best. But while her talent once helped fuel national title aspirations for the Wildcats, it’s also why she ended up on the USA Olympic team, an appointment that required redshirting this spring. So, in rushed the freshman, ready to fight for one of the most coveted positions in softball, starting catcher for one of the nation’s premier programs.
In the whirlwind leadup, Palacios got hurt, perhaps a blessing in disguise. For when she made her debut in the friendly confines of Hillenbrand Stadium last weekend, she looked at home, going 3 for 9 with her first home run and catching Alyssa Denham’s no-hitter Sunday against Long Beach State.
Denham, a senior, even gave the newcomer a shoutout afterward.
“I asked her to make a couple of adjustments, and she did them without second guessing,” Denham said. “That made a really big difference in communication.”
It’s possible Palacios would have performed admirably even without the extra prep time, but coach Mike Candrea hedged against that bet.
Just a sophomore, Pacho is still the more-trusted option, evidenced against Oklahoma, when Candrea stuck with her for a grueling 10 innings despite an 0-for- 3 performance at the plate. But the goal for big games going forward has to be having both ready.
That’s because Palacios jumps off the chart offensively. Her ability to bomb one over the opposite-field fence, as she did Sunday, inspires lofty comparisons.
“Dejah has some tremendous athletic abilities,” Candrea said. “It’s not often you get kids like that and Sharlize is like that, good power, good athleticism, good arm, very stable mentally and a smart kid.”
Tuesday provides another chance to watch and learn, as No. 4-ranked Arizona hosts Mulipola and the USA team at 7 p.m.
While the exhibition doesn’t count in all meaningful respects, it gives all of the Wildcats the chance to see the highest level of softball up close. For Palacios, it also serves as a humbling reminder of the production she and Pacho are trying to replace.
While expecting that kind of output may be unfair — Mulipola hit .305 with 23 home runs and had just one error while starting all 62 games last season — it’s a pertinent concern given the team’s postseason goals. Considering the field, Arizona has a case for being a title contender. It returns three batters with double-digit home runs, has two senior pitchers with Women’s College World Series experience and one of the sport’s most accomplished coaches.
The catcher spot is a glaring question mark that won’t truly be answered until Pac-12 play starts in mid-March.
That’s when wear and tear starts to build up and having both Pacho and Palacios contributing becomes a necessity. Instead of having a full year to get up to speed, the freshman only has a month, but there’s nothing quite like learning from the player whose spot she’s filling.
“I strive to be like her everyday,” Palacios said. “She’s an amazing person to look up to and an amazing role model.”