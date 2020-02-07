Fifth-ranked Wildcats open 2020 season with pair of wins at Kajikawa Classic in Tempe

The fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats opened the 2020 season in style on Friday, beating Kansas 11-1 in five innings at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe before edging Seattle University 4-3.
Arizona blasted three home runs in the opener, part of a nine-hit outburst.
Jessie Harper, Izzy Pacho and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza all went deep in the game. Harper finished with a game-high four RBIs.
Oklahoma transfer Mariah Lopez started in the circle for the UA, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six and walking one in the opener.
Arizona scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second, then put up five runs in the fifth to win via the mercy rule.
Malia Martinez drove home the game-winning run in the nightcap against Seattle, improving the Wildcats to 2-0.
Pool play will continue on Saturday in Tempe.
