For second straight day, fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats split at Mary Nutter Classic

For the second time in as many days, the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats split their two games at the super-competitive Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
Arizona blanked San Diego State 10-0 in Friday morning's game only to fall 3-2 to No. 7 Florida in the afternoon. The Wildcats (11-3) will wrap up Mary Nutter play on Saturday against Auburn.
The Wildcats managed eight hits against the Gators, with Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza and Reyna Carranco contributing three of them from the top of the Wildcats' order. But the UA struggled to plate runs late in the game. Sharlize Palacios cut Florida's lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning, ripping a two single to right field that plated Palomino-Cardoza. Arizona added another run in the sixth, when Isabella Dayton scored on a throwing error by Florida's pitcher. But with runners on first and third with one out, Carranco lined into an inning-ending double play.
Jessie Harper struck and Malia Martinez popped up in the seventh inning. Following a Palacios walk, Marissa Schuld struck out swinging to end the game.
Arizona had an easier time scoring in the day's first game, putting up five runs in the fifth inning and three in the seventh on the way to an easy win over the Aztecs. Harper, Schuld and Ivy Davis all homered. Alyssa Denham pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 10 and walking two.
Airzona's showing came one day after the Wildcats lost to Texas A&M and beat No. 18 Missouri at the Big League Dreams Complex.