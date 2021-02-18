For third-ranked Arizona Wildcats, it's good to be home — and warm — following Austin fiasco

The team booked one of the last flights out of Austin on Thursday night, but it wound up getting canceled. With the help of operations staff Brittany Meade and Stacy Iveson, the softball team split into three groups. Some players left at 12:30 p.m. Friday, another at 4:30 p.m. and the largest group at 6:40 p.m.

The final group’s flight got delayed long enough to force the team to stay another night in Austin.

Candrea threw a round of batting practice and then tracked down some Dairy Queen.

“It was kind of a blessing we stayed the night there,” he said, explaining they would have missed their connecting flight on Friday anyway.

The final group landed in Tucson at 10 a.m. Saturday. Three hours later, the Wildcats held a practice.

This weekend’s tournament will include on extra game. Candrea added a fifth as his team tries to make up for last week, and said he plans to explore similar options for the Wildcats’ two subsequent tournaments.

Harper, a two-time All-American, knows every game will count this year as she chases the elusive NCAA home run record. She needs 19 homers to pass Lauren Chamberlain’s 95.