Former Arizona softball pitcher Danielle O'Toole to appear in 'Jackass Forever' movie

Danielle O'Toole is a standout softball pitcher, Arizona Wildcats great, Olympian and now actress?

O'Toole, who's representing Team Mexico in the Tokyo Olympics, will have a minor role in the new "Jackass Forever" movie.

The seventh film of the Jackass franchise is the first one since Johnny Knoxville's "Bad Grandpa" in 2014. Jackass, initially a comedic reality show on MTV that featured its actors performing outlandish stunts, is co-starred by Knoxville, Steve-O and Chris Pontius, among others.

The Jackass trailer was released on Tuesday, and O'Toole is shown throwing a fastball at the groin of an actor wearing an athletic cup and catcher's gear with his hands tied around his back.

O'Toole confirmed her appearance in the new trailer on Twitter Tuesday evening.