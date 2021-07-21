 Skip to main content
Former Arizona softball pitcher Danielle O'Toole to appear in 'Jackass Forever' movie

Former Arizona Wildcats softball pitcher Danielle O'Toole will be in the new "Jackass Forever" movie. 

 (Jackass trailer / YouTube)

Danielle O'Toole is a standout softball pitcher, Arizona Wildcats great, Olympian and now actress? 

O'Toole, who's representing Team Mexico in the Tokyo Olympics, will have a minor role in the new "Jackass Forever" movie. 

The seventh film of the Jackass franchise is the first one since Johnny Knoxville's "Bad Grandpa" in 2014. Jackass, initially a comedic reality show on MTV that featured its actors performing outlandish stunts, is co-starred by Knoxville, Steve-O and Chris Pontius, among others. 

The Jackass trailer was released on Tuesday, and O'Toole is shown throwing a fastball at the groin of an actor wearing an athletic cup and catcher's gear with his hands tied around his back. 

O'Toole confirmed her appearance in the new trailer on Twitter Tuesday evening. 

"Since ya'll are asking, yes, that's me in the new Jackass Forever movie," O'Toole tweeted. "Yes, I hit him. He took it like a champ."

Jackass Forever will hit theaters on Oct. 22. 

O'Toole and Team Mexico opened up Olympic play Tuesday night, but fell to Canada 4-0. O'Toole and Mexico will return to action against Dejah Mulipola and Team USA on Saturday. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

