Former Arizona standout Caitlin Lowe will succeed Mike Candrea as Wildcats' softball coach

Former Arizona standout and longtime assistant Caitlin Lowe will replace Mike Candrea as the Wildcats' head softball coach, the UA announced Monday afternoon.

Lowe, who played at the UA from 2004-07, has been the Wildcats' associate head coach. She was widely viewed as the favorite for the job.

The 36-year-old Lowe will be introduced Wednesday in McKale Center. She replaces Candrea, who announced Monday morning that he will be retiring after 36 years, 24 Women's College World Series appearances and eight national championships.

"Coach Candrea has built a culture of excellence that puts his players at the forefront," Lowe said in a news release. "He has shown us all what it looks like to fiercely pursue our passion. He has led this team with integrity, class, and the upmost humility. I could not have asked for a better mentor in this game and most importantly in life. I take great pride in carrying on the tradition of what it means to be an Arizona Wildcat. I am so honored and extremely humbled to represent Tucson and the University of Arizona as your next head coach. Bear Down!"

Candrea said that Lowe "has been a superstar her entire life," from her college days to serving as captain of the United States Olympic Teams and playing professionally.