Former Arizona star Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza joins Oregon softball staff as volunteer assistant coach

Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza is joining the coaching ranks.
The former Arizona Wildcats standout is joining Oregon's coaching staff as a volunteer assistant, the Ducks said Monday afternoon.
One of the top hitters in the Pac-12, @lysssscat32, is joining our staff.Excited to announced our new Volunteer Assistant Coach Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/U7FcNm0bp6— Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) July 26, 2021
The Mission Viejo, California native, finished her college career by helping lead the Wildcats to a Women's College World Series appearance, her second trip to Oklahoma City in six seasons.
In her final season, the two-time All-American tabbed a .306 batting average with 44 hits, 35 RBI and eight home runs.
