Former Arizona star Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza joins Oregon softball staff as volunteer assistant coach

Former Arizona star Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza joins Oregon softball staff as volunteer assistant coach

060221-tuc-spt-uasoftball-p1

Arizona’s Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza chases down a sinking line drive off the bat of Oregon State’s Xiao Gin in a game earlier this season at Hillenbrand Stadium.

 Kelly Presnell , Arizona Daily Star

 Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza is joining the coaching ranks.

The former Arizona Wildcats standout is joining Oregon's coaching staff as a volunteer assistant, the Ducks said Monday afternoon. 

The Mission Viejo, California native, finished her college career by helping lead the Wildcats to a Women's College World Series appearance, her second trip to Oklahoma City in six seasons. 

In her final season, the two-time All-American tabbed a .306 batting average with 44 hits, 35 RBI and eight home runs. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

