Former Arizona Wildcats pitcher Taylor McQuillin joins UA's staff as graduate manager

Arizona's Taylor McQuillin (18) deals against Harvard in the third inning of their NCAA regional game at Hillenbrand Stadium, Friday, May 17, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Taylor McQuillin, a former All-American pitcher for the Arizona Wildcats, returned to Tucson and will join the UA softball team as a graduate manager for the 2021 season. 

McQuillin, who played for the Wildcats from 2016-19, is ninth in program history with 80 wins and seventh in strikeouts with 815. After her UA career, McQuillin spent time in "Athletes Unlimited," a new professional softball league that also featured ex-Wildcats Danielle O'Toole and Katiyana Mauga. In 2020, McQuillin was a graduate manager at Arkansas. 

"We are very excited to have Taylor McQuillin back in our program as a Graduate Manager," head coach Mike Candrea told Arizona Athletics. "Taylor had a tremendous playing career as a  pitcher during her time at Arizona and just completed a summer with Athletes Unlimited. She will be preparing herself to represent Team Mexico at the upcoming Olympic Games and we are very proud to have her back in Red and Blue for the upcoming year." 

McQuillin is in graduate school to earn a Master's degree in educational leadership. She replaces former Wildcat Mo Mercado, who held the graduate manager role for the last two seasons. 

"Tucson has had a special place in my heart since the day I committed to the University of Arizona over eight years ago. I am so glad that my softball journey has found its way back to the field with Arizona Softball," said McQuillin.

"It hasn't felt the same since I graduated, and getting this opportunity to be a part of this group has been nothing short of a dream come true."

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

