Former Arizona Wildcats pitcher Taylor McQuillin joins UA's staff as graduate manager

Taylor McQuillin, a former All-American pitcher for the Arizona Wildcats, returned to Tucson and will join the UA softball team as a graduate manager for the 2021 season.

McQuillin, who played for the Wildcats from 2016-19, is ninth in program history with 80 wins and seventh in strikeouts with 815. After her UA career, McQuillin spent time in "Athletes Unlimited," a new professional softball league that also featured ex-Wildcats Danielle O'Toole and Katiyana Mauga. In 2020, McQuillin was a graduate manager at Arkansas.

"We are very excited to have Taylor McQuillin back in our program as a Graduate Manager," head coach Mike Candrea told Arizona Athletics. "Taylor had a tremendous playing career as a pitcher during her time at Arizona and just completed a summer with Athletes Unlimited. She will be preparing herself to represent Team Mexico at the upcoming Olympic Games and we are very proud to have her back in Red and Blue for the upcoming year."

McQuillin is in graduate school to earn a Master's degree in educational leadership. She replaces former Wildcat Mo Mercado, who held the graduate manager role for the last two seasons.