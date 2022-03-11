Former Tucson high school stars emerge as No. 14 Arizona bests Yale

As Yale first baseman Willa Ferrer snatched the lazy popup, the other fielders raucously celebrated. With the heart of the Arizona order coming up empty a second time, the Bulldogs seemed to believe they might be able to pull this incredible upset only hours after losing 9-0 to Marist.

That belief intensified when Conway escaped another jam, runners on first and second with no outs, in the fourth inning. After Hannah Martinez’s sacrifice bunt, Yale turned a double play on a Giulia Koutsoyanopulos’ screaming line drive to shortstop.

Skaggs said the Wildcats relied on their experience in overcoming 3-0 and 4-0 deficits to Iowa State and Boise State last week to fuel this comeback.

"We know we can," Skaggs said. "We just hadn’t quite seen it yet against a great team, so doing two of those great wins is what is propelling us and will get us ready for Pac-12 play."

Arizona’s shaky offensive start didn’t derail pitcher Devyn Netz, who moved to 7-1 with a 1.70 ERA on the season.