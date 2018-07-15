Danielle O'Toole hasn't suited up for Arizona in over a year, but the ex-Wildcat is still dominating in the pitcher's circle, and helped the USA Red softball team take down Japan 10-5 to win gold in the International Cup final on Sunday in Irvine, California.
Congrats to Danielle O'Toole and USA Red on winning gold at the #USASBIntCup! 🥇10 🇺🇸 | 🇯🇵 5 pic.twitter.com/JvxFrM6UkM— Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) July 16, 2018
O'Toole started for USA and threw 61 pitches in 3.1 innings, and gave up three hits and three runs. O'Toole started the championship game in place of USA softball legend Monica Abbott.
Abbott still appeared in the gold medal game and tossed four strikeouts in 2.2 innings.
It was also O'Toole's first appearance for USA Red since her debut in a 11-5 win over Scrap Yard Fast Pitch on July 12, an independent professional team based out of Conroe, Texas. In that game, O'Toole gave up four hits and two runs, but struck out three batters.
O'Toole joined USA Red after playing one season for the National Fastpitch's Chicago Bandits and assistant coaching for the University of San Diego softball team.
O'Toole isn't the only former Wildcat competing in the International Cup. Current Wildcats Dejah Mulipola and Mo Mercado play for USA Blue and are currently battling China for bronze.