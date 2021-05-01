Game-ending slam by 'Peanut' gives UA mercy-rule win over Cal

Despite letting up six hits and two walks while hitting two batters, the junior righthander remained unfazed. She mixed up speeds throughout her seventh win, dropping down from 66 miles per hour to 62 to get a soft two-out popup with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

While Alyssa Denham was warming up in the bullpen, Candrea never wavered in his faith that Bowen would escape.

“She threw some pitches when she really needed it, and just kind of hung in there,” Candrea said.

That moonshot by Scupin in the fourth inning took some pressure off, giving Arizona a 4-0 lead.

Candrea said he “hadn’t seen one that long in a long time,” and Scupin said it was the longest home run she had ever hit in a game.

Dejah Mulipola also homered, driving in Janelle Meono, who went 3 for 3 to extend her hit streak to 26 games. Sharlize Palacios also had two RBIs, getting Arizona on the board in the first inning and singling in the fifth. The two catchers, Mulipola and Palacios, have now combined for 98 RBIs this season.

However, the night belonged to Martinez, who reminded how lethal this offense can be with just her third home run of the season.