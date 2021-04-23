Glad to be home, Arizona blasts past Utah with five homers

There’s no place like home, and the Arizona softball team keeps proving it.

The No. 10-ranked Wildcats (28-8, 7-5) rolled past another opponent at Hillenbrand Stadium on Friday night, blasting five home runs and getting four shutout innings from pitcher Hannah Bowen to beat Utah 12-1 in five innings.

Invoking the mercy rule for the 12th time in 19 home games, Arizona increased its Tucson win streak to 25 games just one week after dropping three of four at No. 12 Arizona State.

“It’s the weirdest thing in the world, and it shouldn’t really affect you,” coach Mike Candrea said. “I really believe we had a lot of people who were pressing, a lot of people who were trying to do way too much.

"These kids are pleasers. You very seldom have to worry about a kid not working hard or caring enough, it’s the opposite with them.

“It’s a game of relaxed skills so if you’re not relaxed, the game gets pretty tough. And I think obviously when we’re in Hillenbrand, we’re a little more relaxed than we are in other places.”

The struggling veterans benefitted the most from some home cooking.