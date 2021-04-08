Hanah Bowen carves out unique, important role with No. 9 Wildcats

The Wildcats will be heavy favorites against the Aggies (18-16, 3-3 WAC) and Antelopes (15-19, 4-2 WAC).

That might mean fewer innings for ace Alyssa Denham, who threw 12 shutout innings against Stanford, opening up opportunities for Bowen.

“I’ve gotten to witness her improve so much,” Denham said. “All of her hard work that she puts in is paying off. It’s so great to be able to be here and watch it. I thank god I’m on her side because she’s on a roll. Her mentality is a lot different. She’s changed it. She’s so positive, and she does attack every pitch with her very best.”

Bowen acknowledges that change in mentality has been her biggest improvement. Candrea also notes that as a part-time hitter, she brings a unique perspective to the circle.

“For some pitchers, it’s really good for them because they think like a hitter instead of thinking like a pitcher,” Candrea said. “There’s some advantages to that. But she’s just a really good athlete that loves playing the game and will play anywhere she needs to play to help the team win.”

Right now, and especially when Carranco returns, Arizona could use Bowen’s hot hand in the circle.

Arizona is 7-5 when it gives up two or more runs, and fifth-year senior Mariah Lopez has struggled, carrying a 2.37 ERA after allowing eight runs in her previous two appearances.