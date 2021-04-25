Hanah Bowen shines as Arizona grinds out 3-2 win to sweep Utah

Leaving the training facility, Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea asked pitcher Hanah Bowen if she wanted to throw any live batting practice.

Of course, Bowen offered to do whatever was needed.

That was right after the redshirt junior polished off one of her best starts of the season, a complete-game 3-2 victory over Utah on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand. She totaled 18⅓ innings for the calendar week.

“She’s a true competitor,” Candrea said. “What you’re seeing right now is just a lot of hard work, a kid that’s really dedicated to the game. One who not only plays the game with a lot of passion, but throughout the week, works with a lot of passion.”

Bowen’s biggest moment came with the bases loaded and the score tied 1-1 in the third inning.

With her defense looking vulnerable for the first time, the utility-player-turned-key-pitcher burned a pitch by Destiny Quiles. From 67 miles per hour on the previous pitch, Bowen slowed it down to 56. Quiles popped up the changeup and ended the inning.

In that moment, and for most of Sunday, Bowen didn’t look like a typical innings-eating gap-filler. She looked like an everyday starter, someone who can go toe-to-toe in a pitcher’s duel and emerge victorious.