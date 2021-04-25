Hanah Bowen shines as Arizona grinds out 3-2 win to sweep Utah

Leaving the training facility, Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea asked pitcher Hanah Bowen if she wanted to throw any live batting practice.
Of course, Bowen offered to do whatever was needed.
That was right after the redshirt junior polished off one of her best starts of the season, a complete-game 3-2 victory over Utah on Sunday afternoon at Hillenbrand. She totaled 18⅓ innings for the calendar week.
“She’s a true competitor,” Candrea said. “What you’re seeing right now is just a lot of hard work, a kid that’s really dedicated to the game. One who not only plays the game with a lot of passion, but throughout the week, works with a lot of passion.”
Bowen’s biggest moment came with the bases loaded and the score tied 1-1 in the third inning.
With her defense looking vulnerable for the first time, the utility-player-turned-key-pitcher burned a pitch by Destiny Quiles. From 67 miles per hour on the previous pitch, Bowen slowed it down to 56. Quiles popped up the changeup and ended the inning.
In that moment, and for most of Sunday, Bowen didn’t look like a typical innings-eating gap-filler. She looked like an everyday starter, someone who can go toe-to-toe in a pitcher’s duel and emerge victorious.
“It shows how much of a fighter she is,” catcher Dejah Mulipola said. “She grinds throughout the week and she thrives in moments like that when we need her to be competitive.”
Sure, Bowen has had some big moments before, carrying a .346 batting average over 16 games last spring and delivering a walk-off single to beat Oregon State earlier this season. But with Taylor McQuillin starring when Bowen first arrived and the Alyssa Denham-Mariah Lopez tandem dominating last spring, her pitching hasn’t been an integral part of the team.
It is now. Entering the final inning, nursing a one-run lead, Bowen closed the door, striking out back-to-back batters and getting a pop out to center to complete the four-game sweep. Her 1.51 ERA leads the team.
“If you watch her in the circle, she’s very active, very connected to her defense,” Candrea said. “She does some things that are pretty special. Not that our other pitchers aren’t like that, but she has a different personality. Sometimes, in the heat of the moment that really helps.”
Arizona’s defense was nearly impeccable behind her.
Shortstop Jessie Harper turned two double plays and Janelle Meono made a running grab in foul territory in left field.
After 11 home runs in the first two days of the series, the Arizona offense had to do its damage inside the park Sunday. Dejah Mulipola delivered the eventual game-winning run with a double to right field, recording her 45th RBI of the season
Candrea singled out Reyna Carranco, who also had an RBI, as the player who most impressed him this weekend. She went 10 for 15 at the plate, having returned from a thumb injury earlier this month.
Arizona (31-8, 9-5 Pac-12) stays in Tucson to host California in a four-game series, starting Friday. At least, it hopes that will be the case. Cal hasn’t played since April 11 due to COVID-19 issues.
“I’m hoping right now that they’re done with their quarantine and hopefully things will be good next week,” Candrea said.