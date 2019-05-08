Prior to last Saturday, Hanah Bowen was best known as one of the Arizona Wildcats’ top relievers. Over nine appearances, Bowen has three wins and three saves and, most importantly, a 0.53 ERA.
Bowen will take on a new role Thursday, when Arizona take on UCLA in the final series of the regular season. Bowen will replace the injured Reyna Carranco at second base, an audition that could last into the postseason. Carranco suffered a broken hand and broken thumb during Game 2 of the Washington series.
The Wildcats start their final three-game series Thursday at UCLA.
“I thought the outcome was very sad and terrible, especially being off the same pitcher and the same time last year, but I felt like I was fully prepared,” Bowen said. “I’ve been playing second every single day in practice and Reyna’s a good player to compete with each and every day. She pushes me.”
Shortstop Jessie Harper said she feels horrible about the way Carranco was taken out of the game and will miss her in the infield, but is still proud of the season her teammate had.
Carranco, a junior, was hitting a Pac-12 second-best .433 and had 48 runs, five home runs and 39 RBIs. She struck out just 12 times in 157 at-bats.
“She’s had an amazing, amazing year,” Harper said. “Reyna’s really done everything she possibly could to get her name out there and she’s definitely one that is going to go down for having an amazing season.”
However, Harper isn’t completely thrown off with the change in the infield. During the preseason scrimmages, it was Bowen who played second base next to Harper.
Those scrimmages allowed Harper to feel comfortable with Bowen and be confident in having her out there.
“I know Reyna and I, we’re going to be walking her through the process – helping her out any way we can,” Harper said. “But at the end of the day, I have all the confidence in the world in Hanah Bowen and I think she’ll do amazing there. But I definitely will miss having Reyna on the field and in the lineup. That’s what we definitely needed, was her bat for sure.”
Because Bowen is also a pitcher, coach Mike Candrea would describe his new starting second baseman as a “headsy” batter. She puts in the work to have a good approach and it’s just a matter of being able to apply the plan when you get into the game.
And he has no doubt Bowen will put in the work to be prepared both offensively and defensively.
“But you know, we also have Ivy Davis that’s very capable of playing some defense for us at second base,” Candrea said. “We’ll kind of see where it goes from here.”
Bowen played every position except catcher during her club career. But it’s her experience in the circle that she believes is her greatest strength when she’s in the box.
With her knowledge of different pitches and other pitchers, Bowen believes she will know what an opponent might throw. If there’s a runner on first, they could try to pitch her in to get a double play.
“Just noticing what pitch they’re going to throw, especially being a pitcher – knowing the situation,” Bowen said.
The Bruins will serve as a test for Arizona’s bats.
Like Washington, UCLA also packs a 1-2 punch in the circle, led by junior Rachel Garcia. The Bruins lead the nation in ERA (1.16) while Arizona comes in third (1.41).
Garcia’s ERA is 0.71.
But UCLA also has two of the top five hitters in the league – Kelli Godin and Bubba Nickles.
Against Washington, Arizona was one hit away from taking a game or two away from the Huskies, but struggled with the situational hitting. Candrea said the key hits will be even more important against the Bruins.
“They’re a team that probably has more run production that Washington does 1-9,” Candrea said. “We’re going to have to pitch very well, we’re going to have play good defense and then we’re going to have to get some key hits.”