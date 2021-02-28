Hanah Bowen's big hit helps erase bad bounces in UA's extra-inning win over OSU

Pitcher/second baseman Hanah Bowen has played the good soldier throughout her Arizona career.

In the circle, she has been the third starter, eating innings when Mariah Lopez and Alyssa Denham need a breather. In the field, she hasn’t committed an error while filling in for the injured Reyna Carranco, and at the plate, she’s shown incredible poise, drawing five walks in 12 plate appearances.

With Bowen slotted ninth in the lineup, Sunday looked like another day of yeoman’s work. Instead, she got to be the hero, delivering a walk-off single in the eighth inning of a 3-2 victory over Oregon State that very easily could have gone the other way.

“I’ve always said, she’s like a swiss-army knife. She does a lot of things really well,” Candrea said. “There was no doubt in my mind that she’d be ready if her name was called.”

Plenty of miscues and bad luck brought the third-ranked Wildcats (10-0) to the point where Bowen’s heroics were necessary. In just their second non-mercy-rule victory of the season, Arizona left 10 runners on base, including five in the final two innings of regulation.