Heeke: Capacity at Arizona Wildcats softball, baseball games to increase to 30%

Attendance is about to rise for Arizona baseball and softball games.

Capacity for fans at outdoor sporting events will increase to 30% starting next week, UA athletic director Dave Heeke announced in his “Wildcat Wednesday” newsletter.

The new policy will go into effect May 13, when the UA softball team opens a four-game series against UCLA. The Arizona baseball team’s next scheduled home game is the following night against Washington.

Capacity had been limited to about 16% to allow for distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

For softball at Hillenbrand Stadium, capacity would grow to about 791. For baseball at Hi Corbett Field, it would expand to at least 2,850.

Since the UA first started allowing fans this season, softball has averaged 304 per game. Baseball has averaged 1,131.