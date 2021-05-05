 Skip to main content
Heeke: Capacity at Arizona Wildcats softball, baseball games to increase to 30%
UA softball team's next home game is vs. UCLA on May 13; baseball team hosts UW on May 14

The last of day's light catches Arizona center fielder Alyssa Palomino (32) as the Wildcats face New Mexico State at Hillenbrand Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Attendance is about to rise for Arizona baseball and softball games.

Capacity for fans at outdoor sporting events will increase to 30% starting next week, UA athletic director Dave Heeke announced in his “Wildcat Wednesday” newsletter.

The new policy will go into effect May 13, when the UA softball team opens a four-game series against UCLA. The Arizona baseball team’s next scheduled home game is the following night against Washington.

Capacity had been limited to about 16% to allow for distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

For softball at Hillenbrand Stadium, capacity would grow to about 791. For baseball at Hi Corbett Field, it would expand to at least 2,850.

Since the UA first started allowing fans this season, softball has averaged 304 per game. Baseball has averaged 1,131.

“Safely welcoming fans to home games is a fundamental part of our student-athlete and fan experiences,” Heeke wrote in the newsletter. “Having the Wildcat Family cheering on our student-athletes is what helps make Arizona Athletics special. We will continue to welcome fans in the stands at outdoor events with health and safety as our top priorities.”

Fans must continue to follow UA guidelines, including wearing facial coverings, when attending campus sporting events.

It’s possible that attendance will be even greater for NCAA Tournament games at those venues. The NCAA reportedly is planning to allow as much as 50% capacity for postseason contests. Both programs are on track to serve as hosts.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

