Hillenbrand Stadium to host inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament in 2023

Get ready for a new type of postseason softball at Hillenbrand Stadium next summer.

The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday that the University of Arizona will be the host site for the first-ever Pac-12 softball tournament beginning in 2023. The four-day tournament from May 10-13 will be held at Hillenbrand Stadium and feature each of the nine softball programs in the conference.

Seeding will be based on the conference standings at the conclusion of the regular season with the No. 8 and No. 9 teams meeting in a 'play-in' game on the first day to determine an eight-team field.

From there, the remaining eight schools are scheduled to play in a single-elimination tournament over the next three days. The second day of the tournament will feature the quarterfinal round, the third day the semifinals and the final day the conference championship.

The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The conference first announced the creation of the nine-team tournament back in January, citing plans to begin in the 2022-23 season and rotate hosting duties annually.

This past season, the Wildcats softball team snuck into the NCAA Tournament despite finishing tied for last in the conference and won five straight postseason games to advance to the school's 25th Women's College World Series appearance.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.