Home runs rally Arizona softball team past Iowa State

The sophomore has dug herself out of an early-season slump by recording at least one hit in four of her last five games. Arizona needs her in the lineup due to her shortstop skills, which were on display in Friday’s first inning when she threw across nearly the entire diamond to get a girl out at first.

In raising her average from around .100 to .267 in just five games, she has helped breathe life to the bottom of the lineup. Behind her Hannah Martinez added two hits, including a triple that nearly topped the left-field fence, and nine-hole Giulia Koutsoyanopulos nearly had two hits as well, narrowly being thrown out on a potential infield single.

“Hitting is contagious, and I wanted to be able to pass the bat to make sure everyone got an opportunity today,” Carroll said.

Koutsoyanopulos was thrust into action due to an injury to Janelle Meono. Last year’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year sported a boot around her left leg, missing her first game of the season. Jasmine Perezchica took Meono’s spot in both center field and the leadoff spot, which has been exclusively Meono’s since March 10, 2021.