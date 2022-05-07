 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOFTBALL: CAL 9, NO. 25 ARIZONA 2

Huge inning leads Cal softball team past visiting Wildcats

Arizona Softball gear sit in the dugout during the University of Arizona Softball's practice on Mike Candrea Field at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb. 1st, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Cal exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a one-run deficit and beat No. 25-ranked Arizona 9-2 on Saturday in Berkeley.

All of the Golden Bears runs in the inning came with two outs, and included a three-run homer to make it 4-2 and a two-run shot to stretch the lead to 6-2.

UA (31-18, 6-14 Pac-12) managed just five hits in the loss. The Wildcats got their runs on RBI groundouts by Sophia Carroll and Jasmine Perezchica in the second inning to go up 2-0.

Devyn Netz (13-6) took the loss, allowing six runs — four earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

Cal improved to 28-23-1, 8-12.

UA, which lost 7-1 to Cal on Friday, will look to avert a three-game sweep when the teams meet at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News