Huge inning leads Cal softball team past visiting Wildcats

Cal exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a one-run deficit and beat No. 25-ranked Arizona 9-2 on Saturday in Berkeley.

All of the Golden Bears runs in the inning came with two outs, and included a three-run homer to make it 4-2 and a two-run shot to stretch the lead to 6-2.

UA (31-18, 6-14 Pac-12) managed just five hits in the loss. The Wildcats got their runs on RBI groundouts by Sophia Carroll and Jasmine Perezchica in the second inning to go up 2-0.

Devyn Netz (13-6) took the loss, allowing six runs — four earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

Cal improved to 28-23-1, 8-12.

UA, which lost 7-1 to Cal on Friday, will look to avert a three-game sweep when the teams meet at 11 a.m. Sunday.

