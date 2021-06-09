'I'm ready to go': Caitlin Lowe takes over as Cats' coach, will go recruiting on Friday

Yet Lowe says she really doesn’t feel the pressure to live up to Candrea’s standard.

“If I would have come in cold from somewhere else, I think I would have felt that way,” she said. “But just growing in this program, growing with him, it’s not how I am supposed to feel.“He’s taught me so much about being my best self and what that means. He’s also let me go and let me be me within this program. He’s not a micromanager so when he hires someone it’s, ‘You do what you’re good at and we will shine as a team.’ He’s let me have my own personality in this program already to where I feel like it was an easier transition.”

The Wildcats relied on Lowe’s knowledge of the game, both as a fielder and a batter. When Dejah Mulipola wasn’t hitting in the first game of the Tucson Regional, she hit the batting cage with Lowe to fix her swing. In last year’s game against Team USA, Lowe gave Jessie Harper a tip on how to hit Cat Osterman. Harper used it to her advantage to hit a home run off the Olympian.

“She’s so smart,” Harper said.

Heeke said he was struck by the way Arizona’s players stop and listen to Lowe when she speaks.