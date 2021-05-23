'It's a game I'll never forget': Eight-run inning sparks comeback as Cats advance to Super Reigonal

Autumn Gillespie was up, and she had been driving the fans crazy not just with her bat – she had four hits so far in the series – but with her long walks up the third-base line after every pitch. With a 1-2 count, Gillespie got one step out of the box before hearing a called strike three over her shoulder. That’s when the night really became bizarre, as Abbey Latham took a few steps out of the box, the umpire had enough, calling her for a delay of game.

It was only an extra strike, but Lopez took advantage, blowing a rise ball past Abbey Latham to escape the jam.

“I saw a different look on her face tonight,” coach Mike Candrea said. “I really feel like Mariah’s arrived. She really feels like she can beat anyone instead of playing this game not to fail. She’s got that other motor that sometimes I haven’t seen this year. I thought I saw that tonight.”

The heroic relief outing was made necessary by Ole Miss (36-22) bruising another Arizona starter.