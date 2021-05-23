'It's a game I'll never forget': Eight-run inning sparks comeback as Cats advance to Super Reigonal

Ole Miss stunned the Arizona Wildcats with six quick runs to start Sunday’s regional final, but by the time the shadows crept to the top row of the packed Candrea’s Corner, the No. 11-seeded Wildcats (39-13) were in front and in control.
As a result, UA has a trip to face Arkansas in the Super Regional.
Sunday's comeback happened fast. A two-run Malia Martinez homer and an RBI single by Jessie Harper in the fourth inning signaled something big was coming. That’s when Arizona let loose an unforgettable eight-hit, eight-run barrage in the fifth.
Harper had the go-ahead RBI, but five other Wildcats drove in a run to help set Arizona on the path to a 12-6 victory and a 32nd regional title Sunday. Harper would later add a third RBI hit, a double in the sixth.
“That was one of the most exciting, most emotional, most everything game I’ve ever played here,” Harper said. “It was electric vibes in the dugout. Literally, everyone played their part. It was such a special night. The fans were awesome. It’s something special to play in front of our fans at Rita Hillenbrand, and it was a game I’ll never forget.”
But after turning the fifth inning into batting practice, Arizona had to defend that lead, and reliever Mariah Lopez got off to a shaky start, allowing the bases to become loaded with one out.
Autumn Gillespie was up, and she had been driving the fans crazy not just with her bat – she had four hits so far in the series – but with her long walks up the third-base line after every pitch. With a 1-2 count, Gillespie got one step out of the box before hearing a called strike three over her shoulder. That’s when the night really became bizarre, as Abbey Latham took a few steps out of the box, the umpire had enough, calling her for a delay of game.
It was only an extra strike, but Lopez took advantage, blowing a rise ball past Abbey Latham to escape the jam.
“I saw a different look on her face tonight,” coach Mike Candrea said. “I really feel like Mariah’s arrived. She really feels like she can beat anyone instead of playing this game not to fail. She’s got that other motor that sometimes I haven’t seen this year. I thought I saw that tonight.”
The heroic relief outing was made necessary by Ole Miss (36-22) bruising another Arizona starter.
After Candrea expressed concern about Ole Miss stealing the Wildcats’ signs Saturday, the Rebels hammered Hanah Bowen to start Sunday’s matchup. Autumn Gillespie ripped a double down the left-field line, and Latham singled to drive in two runs. Even after Arizona got a line-drive double play, Ole Miss wasn’t finished. A Mikayla Allee bloop single scored two more runs to hand the Rebels a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
It got so bad that Arizona made a pitching change with no outs in the second inning, ending Bowen’s day after seven hits and one walk.
The damage could have been even worse but for redshirt freshman Janelle Meono’s inning-ending grab in left. With two outs, Sydney Gutierrez rocketed a ball toward the wall, and Meono got a late jump on it due to the sun. Shading her eyes with her glove, Meono leapt at the last minute and caught the screaming line drive with the edge of her glove. It was just the latest highlight in Meono’s expansive highlight reel so far this season.
“She impresses me every single day,” Martinez said. “That play, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was crazy.’ To think about how young she is, she’s only going to get better. I can’t wait to see all the growth she’s going to have in her time here.”
Arizona will now travel to No. 6-seeded Arkansas, which beat Stanford 7-3 Sunday to finish undefeated in its home regional. The best-of-three Super Regional will run either Thursday through Saturday or Friday through Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.