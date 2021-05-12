It's power vs. power when No. 8 Wildcats host No. 2 UCLA in regular-season finale

In a power-versus-power matchup, UCLA brings first-Team All-American pitchers Rachel Garcia and Megan Faraimo to face Arizona’s powder-keg lineup.

Faraimo has taken on the larger load this spring, carrying a 1.10 ERA with a 16-3 record. However, Garcia’s 0.59 ERA leads the Pac-12, and she has a 12-0 record. The two have a combined 256 strikeouts in nearly 184 innings.

In its 14 games against ranked foes, all on the road, Arizona has nearly doubled its season average with eight strikeouts per game.

“When you face good pitching, you’re going to see that,” Candrea said. “It’s not how many, it’s when (the strikeouts happen). That’s the motto from here on out. A strikeout is going to happen; big deal. And it’s not how many hits you’re going to get, but when you’re going to get them.”