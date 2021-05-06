Janelle Meoño looks to keep streak going in Wildcats' pivotal road series against. Ducks

Meono does her damage with speed and precision.

“That girl can’t get out,” UA slugger Jessie Harper said. “She’s such a smart hitter. Even though I have a completely different goal at the plate, it’s fun to bounce thoughts back and forth. She has a bright future.”

It’s rare for a slap hitter like Meono to make contact so frequently.

Arizona legend Caitlin Lowe, now a Wildcats assistant coach, struck out 86 times as a college player, recording more than 20 in each of her four years. Meoño has just eight strikeouts this spring, a dramatic improvement from 2020, when she had six in 19 games.

“She’s got a great approach, great demeanor in the batter’s box, and great hand-eye coordination,” Candrea said. “She can do just about anything she wants with the bat, and she works hard at it, too.

“I see a little bit of Caitlin’s style being brought into Janelle. The rhythm she creates, you have to be able to control yourself so you can make adjustments to speed, location, movement and deception.”

Not only does Meono make contact, but she understands where to specifically place the ball in any situation.