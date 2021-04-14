Janelle Meono's homer sparks Arizona in back-to-back run-rule victories over GCU

As the line drive sailed over the right-field fence, it was almost as if Janelle Meono couldn’t believe it either.

The leadoff hitter had done almost everything for No. 8 Arizona softball except for that: hit a home run. So after rounding the bases, she was mobbed by countless teammates, who all wanted to congratulate the redshirt freshman on her unique achievement, hitting one out in her 44th career game.

“Before the at-bat, I obviously was not thinking about a home run,” Meono said. “I was just trying to slap the ball and it just went. When my first-base coach started laughing, I think that was when I knew it was gone.”

Meono has been plenty valuable without the long ball. Going 3 for 6 during Wednesday’s back-to-back 8-0 wins against Grand Canyon, Meono extended her hit streak to 17 games. She has every tool in the slap-hitters toolbox, the high chopper, the slow-rolling push bunt and the simple you’re-not-throwing-me-out grounder to the left side.

“I wouldn’t say I’m perfect, but it’s just practicing it a lot (to get where I’m at),” Meono said.

Her success has made the whole lineup look even more powerful.