Jenny Dalton-Hill's worlds will collide when former Wildcats star calls Super Regional for ESPN

"Then you add in the emotion of that team who is on the rise. They've got a ton of emotion and positivity and confidence heading into this weekend. Courtney Deifel is not a coach that is intimidated by great teams. She plays in the SEC. She's been beat down by teams in the SEC, and she's built a program and a group of young women who are not intimidated by records or names, or the people in the other dugout. Because of that, that's a very dangerous arena to step into because you don't have an intimidation factor as you walk in, they don't care who you are. They're playing to put their name on the map and Arizona's trying to put their name back where they know it belongs.”

A: “It has that potential, because Arkansas has had something to prove all year. They won the regular-season title in the SEC, then fell out in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Arizona has just been that team that has been so close for so long we know they went (to the WCWS) in 2019, but came up short. But the thing is, they don't know what they don't know. Both of their coaches know what happens in Oklahoma City, but these players don't know and so it's hard for a team of players who has never been there before to go into that arena and be super-successful. … And both of these teams are coming in, the coaches know what to expect but these players don't, and so it's going to be a big learning curve whoever advances out of this one. But this one I think will have the most emotion going into it.”