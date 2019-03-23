Jessie Harper hit a grand slam and drove in five runs overall as the No. 12-ranked Arizona Wildcats softball team stayed perfect in the Pac-12 with an 11-4 win at Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.
Malia Martinez hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Harper’s slam, her team- and Pac-12-leading 16th home run of the year, made it 8-0 in the second.
Reyna Carranco went 3 for 5 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.
The Wildcats (23-7, 5-0 Pac-12) have outscored their league opponents 44-8 so far, including three run-rule victories.
Gina Snyder (5-0) earned the win despite allowing four runs — three earned — in 2.1 innings. Hanah Bowen earned the save with 4.2 scoreless innings in which she allowed only one hit.
The teams meet in the series finale at noon Sunday.