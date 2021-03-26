Jessie Harper blasts two homers as Arizona returns to form against Oregon State

“That’s the thing about these kids, they’re pleasers and they’re trying to please everyone, sometimes trying to please too many people,” Candrea said. “Hopefully, this will jumpstart us.”

With a solid lead, Arizona was impeccable. Harper drilled another homer, the 82nd of her career, in the fifth inning to make it 7-0. Alyssa Denham never lost her cool in the circle, working through several jams to record the complete-game shutout. She stranded nine runners, getting some defensive help along the way.

The Wildcats turned two double plays. The first was a grounder third baseman Malia Martinez fielded, stepped on third and threw to first in the sixth inning, and Denham did the second herself, snaring a liner and throwing to first to get a runner leaning off the base in the seventh. There were also little things, like left fielder Janelle Meono cutting off a sharply-hit single before it reached the corner, setting up Martinez’s double play.

The players and coaches recognized this evening constituted a return to form. The Wildcats, who had hit 20 home runs in their first 10 games, had their bats silenced on the road. A comfortable series-opening win served as a shot of confidence in the beleaguered program’s arm.