Jessie Harper crushes homer No. 90, and Arizona opens postseason with runaway win over UMBC
NCAA REGIONALS: ARIZONA 7, UMBC 0

Jessie Harper crushes homer No. 90, and Arizona opens postseason with runaway win over UMBC

Arizona's Jessie Harper trots home after belting her 90th career home run in Friday night's 7-0 win over UMBC in the NCAA softball regionals at Hillenbrand Stadium.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Playing against Arizona at Hillenbrand Stadium isn’t for the faint of heart. Every mistake is magnified — and Friday night, UMBC made a lot of them.

Six UMBC errors helped Arizona crack pitcher Courtney Coppersmith, who entered the game with a 0.65 ERA, on the way to a 7-0 NCAA Regional-opening victory.

The No. 11-seeded Wildcats (37-13, 12-10) weren’t the only ones putting pressure on UMBC. At 100% capacity for the first time this season, Hillenbrand Stadium's 1,935 fans roared as UMBC centerfielder Julia Keffler dropped a routine fly ball in the fifth inning. The fans got even louder on the next pitch, when Sharlize Palacios rocketed a home run that gave Arizona a five-run lead.

The Wildcats tacked on another two runs in the sixth inning after UMBC third baseman Casey Turner booted a two-out grounder and Jessie Harper scored from second.

Arizona advances to take on Ole Miss on Saturday at 2 p.m. Win, and the Wildcats move on to Sunday's final; lose, and they must play an elimination game Saturday night.

Arizona's Sharlize Palacios comes home strong after whacking a two-run, opposite-field home run in Friday's fifth inning.

“The first game at regionals is sometimes the toughest, just getting your feet wet,” UA coach Mike Candrea said. “Whatever you’ve got to do to get that first victory, it’s important.”

7:22 Watch Now: Jessie Harper, Hanah Bowen talk Arizona's 7-0 win to open Tucson Regional

Harper tallied the only earned runs against Coppersmith on a bomb to the bleachers in left. It was her 90th career home run, tying her for third place all-time with UCLA legend Stacey Nuveman. Only former-Arizona star Katiyana Mauga (92) and Oklahoma’s Lauren Chamberlain (95) have hit more in their college careers.

“I remember saying, ‘90 is a cool number and I’ll be happy if I get to 90,’” Harper said. “So I hit 90 and had a little bit of an extra smile. I’m up there with some really cool people.”

Arizona's offensive outburst overshadowed a solid pitching performance by Hanah Bowen.

Bowen allowed four runners to reach in the first and second but got out of each jam. She then retired the next 16 batters until a Harper throwing error on a close play in the seventh. Unfazed, Bowen got the final out on a grounder to third to finish off a one-hit shutout.

Candrea raves about Bowen’s competitiveness, and it was on display again Friday.

“When (Maddie Daigneau) got that first hit, I instantly saw her go, ‘I don’t think so. You’re not getting another hit tonight,’” UMBC coach Chris Kuhlmeyer said.

Arizona's starting pitcher Hanah Bowen surrendered one hit in the Wildcats' 7-0 NCAA Regional win over UMBC at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Coppersmith matched Bowen early. She escaped a loaded-bases, no-out jam in the first inning.

The game turned in the fourth inning, when UMBC's defense first began to crack. Janelle Meoño raced up the first-base line, causing a hurried throw on an infield single to sail wide of first base. As Hannah Martinez ran to third, Meoño turned to second, and another UMBC throw missed the mark. That was only the beginning.

“This is postseason,” Harper said. “You never know what’s going to happen and a win is a win. It doesn’t have to be pretty or clean, as long as you come out on top.”

Saturday

Who: Ole Miss at No. 11 Arizona

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Hillenbrand Stadium

Tucson's NCAA Regional

Double elimination. All games at Hillenbrand Stadium

Friday

Game 1:  Ole Miss 5, Villanova 1

Game 2: No. 11 Arizona 7, UMBC 0

Saturday

Game 3: Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Villanova vs. UMBC loser, 4:30 p.m. (loser is eliminated)

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (loser is eliminated)

Sunday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Game 6 rematch, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

