Jessie Harper crushes homer No. 90, and Arizona opens postseason with runaway win over UMBC

“I remember saying, ‘90 is a cool number and I’ll be happy if I get to 90,’” Harper said. “So I hit 90 and had a little bit of an extra smile. I’m up there with some really cool people.”

Arizona's offensive outburst overshadowed a solid pitching performance by Hanah Bowen.

Bowen allowed four runners to reach in the first and second but got out of each jam. She then retired the next 16 batters until a Harper throwing error on a close play in the seventh. Unfazed, Bowen got the final out on a grounder to third to finish off a one-hit shutout.

Candrea raves about Bowen’s competitiveness, and it was on display again Friday.

“When (Maddie Daigneau) got that first hit, I instantly saw her go, ‘I don’t think so. You’re not getting another hit tonight,’” UMBC coach Chris Kuhlmeyer said.

Coppersmith matched Bowen early. She escaped a loaded-bases, no-out jam in the first inning.

The game turned in the fourth inning, when UMBC's defense first began to crack. Janelle Meoño raced up the first-base line, causing a hurried throw on an infield single to sail wide of first base. As Hannah Martinez ran to third, Meoño turned to second, and another UMBC throw missed the mark. That was only the beginning.