Jessie Harper delivers (again) as No. 9 Arizona beats Oregon State in softball

Palacios picked up where Harper left off, rocketing a 2-1 pitch over the right-field fence to tie the game.

OSU’s five-run lead, Arizona’s largest deficit this year, was gone in the blink of an eye.

“I thought it was one of the better comebacks I’ve seen in a long time,” Candrea said. “That was huge for us. We talk about defining moments in every season, and to me, that was one of them right there.”

The power surge continued in the sixth inning, as Mulipola lined a grand slam to the left-field bleachers, making the inevitable official. Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza ended the second game with a grand slam of her own, as the Wildcats blasted five homers to end the game in five innings. That included another for Harper, who is only 11 home runs shy of the NCAA all-time record, held by Oklahoma’s Lauren Chamberlain.

The pair of victories extended Arizona’s home winning streak to 17 games, and its winning streak over OSU to 14.

Having dropped two games to No. 6 Washington last week, Arizona can’t afford many other missteps if it wants to contend for its first Pac-12 title since 2017.

Even with the win, there were reasons to be concerned.