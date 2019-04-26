Jessie Harper hit a three-run homer that gave the Arizona softball team the lead for good as the Wildcats ran their winning streak to 21 games with a 6-3 win at Cal on Friday afternoon.
Harper has 22 homers for No. 5-ranked Arizona (39-7, 16-0 Pac-12), just one off the NCAA lead. It was home run No. 59 of her UA career to move into a tie for eighth in school history. Only three Wildcats players have reached 60 home runs in their junior season.
Arizona struck first when Malia Martinez reached on an error in the first inning and Harper scored. Reyna Carranco was the only Wildcat with multiple hits, going 2 for 3. Malia Martinez and Hannah Martinez each had an RBI in the win.
Taylor McQuillin (18-5) went the distance, allowing one earned run on nine hits. She struck out nine.
The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday.