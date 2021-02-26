Jessie Harper homers as Arizona shakes off slow start, rolls past Seattle 9-1

Every year, there are games on the schedule that stand out as significant, the ones players circle and use as motivation all offseason.

Then, there are those like Friday’s: an afternoon contest, at home, against a Seattle U team that No. 3 Arizona had already clobbered last week, with the season’s first real test — Oregon State — looming on the horizon Saturday.

Not unexpectedly, Arizona sputtered at the start. The Wildcats left the bases loaded after three consecutive walks in the first inning. They nearly squandered runners on the corners with no outs in the second before Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza slapped a two-run single off the second baseman’s glove. In the circle, Hanah Bowen’s seven-inning hitless streak to start the season was halted by a Brooke Milder home run, and behind her, shortstop Jessie Harper let two ground balls skip between her legs.

Despite all of that, the Wildcats (8-0) were able to claw their way to a 9-1 victory, underscoring what makes this team so special: Even on Arizona’s off days, it can still crush opponents.