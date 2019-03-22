The No. 12-ranked Arizona softball team improved to 4-0 in Pac-12 play with a 9-1 run-rule win at Oregon State in six innings on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.
Jessie Harper hit two homers, giving her 15 on the season. She drove in four runs. Taylor McQuillin (10-5) tossed a complete game, allowing only an unearned run on three hits in five innings. She struck out six.
Harper had her 12th career multi-homer game and fourth this season. Her 15 home runs lead the Pac-12 and are one shy of the NCAA lead. Reyna Carranco extended her hitting streak to 11 games, finishing 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI.
Arizona is trying to win five straight to start conference play for only the second time in the last 10 years. The Wildcats haven't started 5-0 since they won 13 straight to open the Pac-12 schedule in 2017, when they finished 52-9.
UA (22-7) has run-ruled its opponents in three of the four Pac-12 games. It plays Oregon State (17-8, 1-3) again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Pac-12 Arizona.