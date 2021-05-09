Jessie Harper's bat backs Alyssa Denham as Wildcats shut out Ducks

Alyssa Denham's arm and Jessie Harper's bat were more than enough to help the Arizona Wildcats avoid a Pac-12 sweep at No. 12-ranked Oregon on Sunday.

Denham (17-6) struck out six while allowing six hits and walking two in going the distance for the No. 7-ranked Wildcats.

Harper had three of UA's seven hits, and her two-run homer in the third on an 0-2 count scored Reyna Carranco and held up as the game's only runs.

Harper now has 89 career home runs, just six away from breaking the all-time NCAA record.

UA (35-10, 12-7 Pac-12) managed to go 2-2 over the weekend in Eugene, although its 4-3 win Saturday night was counted as a nonconference game. The Wildcats officially went 1-2 in the Pac-12 standings over the weekend.

Oregon fell to 33-15, 11-10.

UA wraps up the regular season with a four-game homestand against No. 2 UCLA starting Thursday at Hillenbrand Stadium.