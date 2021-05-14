Late homers lift No. 2 UCLA over No. 8 Wildcats

The No. 8-ranked Arizona softball team showed it could only slow down No. 2 UCLA on Friday.

After the Bruins “manhandled” the Wildcats, as coach Mike Candrea put it, Thursday night, pitcher Hanah Bowen ably fended off a slew of challenges in Friday’s first game. She escaped a bases-loaded one-out jam in the second inning and kept the Bruins off the scoreboard until the sixth. But going through the powerful Bruin lineup a third time proved too much.

UCLA’s Rachel Garcia ended the shutout with a two-run blast to left-center, and after a sacrifice fly from Anna Vines, Delanie Wisz essentially put the game away with a towering three-run shot to the parking lot behind center field. Arizona Dejah Mulipola’s two-run blast in the seventh proved to be too little, too late, as UCLA took the first game 6-2.

The second game, which doesn’t count in the Pac-12 standings, was still in progress at the Star’s press time.