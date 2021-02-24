Leading by example, UA's Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza off to a fast start in unprecedented sixth season

Janelle Meoño hesitated.

It was a tough question to answer. Everyone in the Arizona softball program knows the redshirt freshman is destined to be the team’s next great center fielder. But as Meoño answered questions on Wednesday, the current holder of that spot, sixth-year senior Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, was sitting right next to her.

“Alyssa is there and I’m happy to play next to Alyssa,” Meoño said. “So, yeah, in the future I can see myself...”

Palomino-Cardoza came to the rescue.

“I’m going to answer that for her. Yes she will be Arizona’s center fielder,” Palomino-Cardoza interjected.

There’s a behind-the-scenes joke that the Wildcats’ freshmen are Palomino-Cardoza’s grandkids. But that joke was also made about Meoño’s freshman class last season. The reality is there aren’t many college softball careers that can compare to Palomino-Cardoza’s when it comes to both longevity and success.