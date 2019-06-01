Go enjoy your Saturday, Arizona Wildcats fans. The Wildcats' Women's College World Series game won't be starting for a while.
A three-hour weather delay midway through the Washington-Minnesota game has wreaked havoc on the "Survival Saturday" schedule in Oklahoma City. The Wildcats' 6:30 p.m. scheduled start will be significantly pushed back — if the game's played today at all.
How did you pass the time during the delay? 😂#WCWS pic.twitter.com/t387s29gje— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 1, 2019
Washington beat Minnesota 5-3 in a game that finished at 2:50 p.m., Tucson time. The Florida-Alabama game that follows it is scheduled to start at 3:20 p.m., Tucson time. That game will be followed by a 45-minute break, and then another game — an elimination showdown between Washington and Oklahoma State — and then a 30-minute break … and then Arizona's game against either the Gators or Crimson Tide. Assuming each game runs about 2 hours 15 minutes, an optimistic-but-somewhat-realistic time of game, Arizona would play at about 9:05 p.m. Tucson time.
In that case, the Wildcats' game might be bumped to Sunday. The WCWS manual says that "generally, games should not start after 11 p.m. local time" — which would be 9 p.m. Tucson time.
Weather forecasts call for a 15 percent chance of rain the rest of the day.
This story will be updated once more is known about Arizona's start time.