Malia Martinez's 3-run homer lifts Arizona Wildcats softball team past Alabama for second straight day

Down to its final out, the Arizona softball team used some seventh-inning magic to stun No. 8 Alabama on Saturday at the Easton Crimson Classic.
Malia Martinez smashed a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the seventh and the No. 7 Wildcats (15-3) went on to win 6-5 for their second win in two days over the Crimson Tide.
Later Saturday, UA (16-3) shut out McNeese State 2-0 on a two-hitter by Mariah Lopez.
Lopez (10-2) also earned the win against Alabama for the second straight day, despite giving up three runs in three innings of relief. She dominated against McNeese State, striking out 10 and walking only one.
Martinez went 3 for 4 in the first game. Sharlize Palacios was the only other UA player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.
Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza and Hannah Martinez each had two hits in the second contest.
UA wraps up the three-day event with a game against Texas-Arlington at 10 a.m. Sunday.