Mariah Lopez shuts down No. 16 FSU in Wildcats' road win
Softball: No. 2 Arizona 1, No. 16 Florida State 0

Mariah Lopez shuts down No. 16 FSU in Wildcats' road win

Arizona Wildcats UA softball logo 2020 NEW

Mariah Lopez fired a three-hit shutout as the No. 2-ranked Arizona softball team beat No. 16 Florida State 1-0 on Friday night in Tallahassee.

Sharlize Palacios doubled in Isabella Dayton with the game’s only run in the fourth inning. Palacios had two of the Wildcats’ five hits in the win.

Lopez (4-0) struck out nine and walked only one for UA (14-2), which lost the opener of the three-game series 4-2 on Thursday. The Wildcats had lost two of three coming into Friday after starting the year 12-0.

The teams wrap up the series with a game at 4 p.m. Saturday. UA starts Pac-12 play next week at No. 8 Washington.

FSU fell to 12-5 with the home loss.

Saturday

Who: No. 2 Arizona (14-2) at No. 16 Florida State (12-5)

When: 4 p.m.

