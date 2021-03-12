Mariah Lopez shuts down No. 16 FSU in Wildcats' road win

Mariah Lopez fired a three-hit shutout as the No. 2-ranked Arizona softball team beat No. 16 Florida State 1-0 on Friday night in Tallahassee.
Sharlize Palacios doubled in Isabella Dayton with the game’s only run in the fourth inning. Palacios had two of the Wildcats’ five hits in the win.
Lopez (4-0) struck out nine and walked only one for UA (14-2), which lost the opener of the three-game series 4-2 on Thursday. The Wildcats had lost two of three coming into Friday after starting the year 12-0.
The teams wrap up the series with a game at 4 p.m. Saturday. UA starts Pac-12 play next week at No. 8 Washington.
FSU fell to 12-5 with the home loss.