Mark your calendars: Here's what Arizona's Women's College World Series schedule looks like
Arizona catcher Dejah Mulipola, 8, hits the ball during their NCAA regional rematch game against Ole Miss at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, 1700 E. 2nd St., Tucson, Ariz., May 22, 2021. Arizona won 12-6 against Ole Miss.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will open Women's College World Series play at 4 p.m. Thursday against Alabama in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPN, and will play in prime time if they can win their opener.

Win Thursday, and the 11th-seeded Wildcats will take on the winner of UCLA's opener against Florida State at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a game shown on ESPNU. 

Lose, and Arizona will play the Florida State-UCLA loser at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. 

12:15 Watch Now: Mike Candrea reacts to Arizona Wildcats advancing to Women's College World Series

The path to advancing from the loser's bracket is particularly hellish. Teams need to win twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday to make it to the best-of-three WCWS finals, which begin June 7 at 4 p.m.

The Wildcats are making their 24th appearance in the WCWS, and are seeking their ninth championship.

The full bracket is below:

